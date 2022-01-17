COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL

Steven Cadman, 29, of Woad Park Road, Boston. At Bestwood Country Park, Nottinghamshire, on December 29, 2019, were the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control. £120 fine. £750 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from having custody of a dog for two years.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Arturs Kormis, 32, of Wide Bargate, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order on July 7 by failing to attend as instructed on September 21 and October 5. Order to continue, but varied. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 23 days. Unpaid Work Requirement.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Lyndn Gilbert, 31, of Browning Court, Clinton Park, Tattershall. At Stickney, on the A16, on September 27, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. At the same location, on the same date, drove when you were using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £180 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on February 28, 2020, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Arturs Alabjevs, 19, of Meridian Close, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on July 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mariusz Gajek, 47, of Cradge Bank, Spalding. At Kirton, in Princess Road, on June 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £345 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Mitko Georgiev, 20, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on June 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Natalia Giermak, 26, of Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, in West Street, on June 30, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £55 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sophie Harrison, 22, of Farriers Way, Tattershall. At Boston, in Fydell Crecent, on June 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £127 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ivan Ivanov, 30, of Winston Churchill Drive, Pandora, King’s Lynn. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on June 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

LIGHT SIGNAL

Dimitar Ivanov, 36, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on April 2, as a driver, failed to comply with the light signal at a pelican crossing which was displaying a red light. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

PERMITTED TO DRIVE

Salar Karim, 49, of Sunflower Way, Boston. At North Rauceby, on the A17, on March 15, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £1,153 fine. £115 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPEEDING