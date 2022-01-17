COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL
Steven Cadman, 29, of Woad Park Road, Boston. At Bestwood Country Park, Nottinghamshire, on December 29, 2019, were the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control. £120 fine. £750 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from having custody of a dog for two years.
FAILED TO COMPLY
Arturs Kormis, 32, of Wide Bargate, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order on July 7 by failing to attend as instructed on September 21 and October 5. Order to continue, but varied. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 23 days. Unpaid Work Requirement.
INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE
Lyndn Gilbert, 31, of Browning Court, Clinton Park, Tattershall. At Stickney, on the A16, on September 27, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. At the same location, on the same date, drove when you were using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £180 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on February 28, 2020, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Arturs Alabjevs, 19, of Meridian Close, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on July 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.
Mariusz Gajek, 47, of Cradge Bank, Spalding. At Kirton, in Princess Road, on June 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £345 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.
Mitko Georgiev, 20, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on June 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.
Natalia Giermak, 26, of Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, in West Street, on June 30, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £55 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
Sophie Harrison, 22, of Farriers Way, Tattershall. At Boston, in Fydell Crecent, on June 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £127 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Ivan Ivanov, 30, of Winston Churchill Drive, Pandora, King’s Lynn. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on June 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.
LIGHT SIGNAL
Dimitar Ivanov, 36, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on April 2, as a driver, failed to comply with the light signal at a pelican crossing which was displaying a red light. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.
PERMITTED TO DRIVE
Salar Karim, 49, of Sunflower Way, Boston. At North Rauceby, on the A17, on March 15, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £1,153 fine. £115 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
SPEEDING
Christopher Curry, 62, of Heron View, Lincoln. At Quadring, on the A152, on July 20, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £403 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.