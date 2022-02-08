COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Donna Thurlby, 40, of Fairfax Avenue, Newark on Trent, Nottinghamshire. At Ingoldmells, on April 18, committed assault by beating. Restraining order made. £162 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £150 costs. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, had in her position a quantity of diazepam – a class C drug. £40 fine. Diazepam to be forfeited and destroyed.

COMMUNICATIONS

Daniel Maddock, 37, of Jolly Common Lane, Huttoft, Alford. At Huttoft, on April 12, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. Discharged conditionally for two years. £22 victim surcharge. At Huttoft, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Discharged conditionally for two years. At Chapel St Leonards, on March 30, stole 10 cans of cider from Spar. Discharged conditionally for two years.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Sharon Hufton, 50, of Leamington Drive, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

David Ward, 41, of Queen’s Estate, Wainfleet St Mary, Skegness. At Horncastle, in Boston Road, on May 4, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Stephan Spencer, 27, of Institute Street, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING

Sandra Elesia, 58, of Boston Road, Spilsby. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £355 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mario Cristino, 42, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on May 1, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Colin Russell, 63, of Sea View Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, on May 26, rode a vehicle at a speed of 84mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £284 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT