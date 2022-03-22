COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Lee Johns, 43, of Fagans Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Fagans Way, on December 26, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £666 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £67 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Steven Nugent, 56, of Pippin Close, Nottingham. At Skegness, on August 18, damaged a vehicle registration plate and rear bumper belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £50 compensation to pay. £40 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Luke Damant, 25, of Ruffold Grove, Swinton. At Orby, in Marsh Lane, on August 6, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug in his blood benzoylecgonine equalled 260 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE

Lyndon Williams, 57, of St Albans Way, Rotherham. At Skegness, in North Parade, on June 3, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Matthew Dickinson, 43, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on April 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £461 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Hollindrake, 29, of Rutland Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Stewart, 27, of John Wesley Close, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Park Avenue, on October 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £680 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Callum Hague, 33, of Northumberland Street, Derby. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE

Paul Robinson, 44, of George Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in George Avenue, on July 2, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SEAT BELT

Peter Jackson, 71, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in North Shore Road, on May 5, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Craig Fox, 31, of Old Market Avenue, Spilsby. At Skegness, on the A158, on September 3, drove at a speed of 61mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

TYRES