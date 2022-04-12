COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Phillipa Owen, 48, of South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £300 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Derek Hicks, 47, of HMP Lincoln. At Skegness, on January 8, 2021, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 10 weeks as a concurrent term. At Skegness, on the same date, stole bottles of gin to the value of £47 from Home Bargains. Committed to prison for three weeks as a concurrent term. £47 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole bottles of gin to the value of £47 from Home Bargains. Committed to prison for three weeks as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 10 weeks.

DRINK DRIVING

Daniel Hough, 29, of The Causeway, Burgh le Marsh. At Great Steeping, in Sandy Lane, on December 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. Disqualified from driving for four years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on March 11, 2021. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, at Skegness, in Scarborough Avenue, on August 29, 2020, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which injury was caused to another person, failed to stop. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 20 weeks implemented as a term of 10 weeks. Second, at Skegness, on the same date, when required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks implemented as a term of four weeks to run concurrently. Third, at Skegness, in Grand Parade, on August 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 162 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80ml. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks implemented as a term of four weeks to run concurrently. Overall length of sentence: 10 weeks

DRUG DRIVING

James Pennell, 32, of Willows Court, Tattershall. At Skegness, at the Festival Car Park, in Tower Esplanade, on November 12, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 56 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. £128 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug ketamine in blood equalled 141 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, to run as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: four months. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Lisa Barlone, 49, of Ancaster Avenue, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Church Street, on September 3, drove without due care and attention. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Geoffrey Sheridan, 39, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on November 3 by failing to attend as instructed on December 8, 15, and 22. Order to continue. £50 fine.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Paul Brown, 64, of Chauntry Road, Alford. At Alford, in Ulceby Cross, on November 6, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £145 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Robert Adair, 77, of Park Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on August 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Thomas England, 30, of Longley Avenue West, Sheffield. At Chapel St Leonards, in Skegness Road, on August 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Carl Markham, 30, of Grayson Road, Wingfield. At Skegness, in North Shore Road, on August 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Page, 40, of Mount Pleasant, Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Robin Hood Road, on October 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dennis Pocklington, 35, of Small End, Friskney. At Skegness, in Ingoldmells Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Andrew Reynolds, 54, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Alexandra Road, on June 27, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Andrew Deacon, 51, of Skegness Road, Burgh Le Marsh. At Skegness, in Church Road North, on July 26, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Petr Simek, 36, of West Street, Alford. At Partney, on the A158, on September 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £150 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE TELEPHONE

Scott Porter, 36, of Cecil Avenue, Warmsworth, Doncaster. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on July 28, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SEAT BELT

SPEEDING