COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Luke Agutters, 30, of Bramerton Road, Nottingham. At Skegness, on November 29, 2020, committed assault. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Scott Mellors, 38, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 10, committed assault by beating. £180 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Neville Lord, 34, of Edward Crescent, Skegness. At Horncastle, on January 27, damaged a cash machine belonging to Lloyds Bank, intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £369 fine. £200 compensation to pay. £37 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed on July 14 for an offence of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. No action taken on breach.

DRUG DRIVING

Levi Hickinbottom, 30, of Western Avenue, Bingham, Nottingham. At Skegness, on the A158 Burgh Road, on August 4, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 293 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £800 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £800 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Sean Rhodes, 33, of Eastville Road, Toynton St Peter, Spilsby. At Waddington, on the A15, on June 24, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 434 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £100 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

James Dunkley, 45, of Christopher Close, Countesthorpe, Leicester. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on December 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £325 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joshua Elston, 28, of Firsby Road, Great Steeping, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Ashby Road, on September 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Timothy Ford, 48, of Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby. At Skegness, on the A158 Burgh Road, on July 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, rode otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Rafhael Aguiar, 37, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on August 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle on which not every stop lamp was in good walking order. No separate penalty.

