COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Tegan Maltpress, 20, St Clements Road, Skegness. At Skegness Police Station, on February 6, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement up to 20 days, £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second officer. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks. Conditions, as above. At Skegness, in Scampton Way, on the same date, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

BLADE POSSESSION:

Reece Hislop, 19, of Pelham Street, Newark on Trent. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on February 11, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Community order made. Unpaid work requirement: 150 hours. Curfew requirement. Forfeiture and destruction of knife. At the same location, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Community order made and £100 compensation to pay. Conditions, as above. At the same location, on the same date, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Kieran Howard, 28, of Robinson Avenue, Alford. At Alford, in West Street, on September 16, damaged a marked police car, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £233.92 in compensation, £150in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Jonathan Basham, 32, of Heather Close, Woodhall Spa. At Skegness, in McDonald’s restaurant car park on Grand Parade, on January 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months, £666 fine, £85 costs, £67 victim surcharge.Avril Moon, 42, of Sutton Road, Bilsby. At Alford, in Finsbury Street, on February 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 117 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months, community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement up to 30 days, £85 costs, £95 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:Linda Hall, 24, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 23, 2021, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation activity requirement up to 15 days, £100 costs, £128 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention, £400 compensation to pay, driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:Lauren Smith, 20, of Wilberforce Road, Rotherham, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 18, drove without due care and attention: £660 fine, £90 costs, £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

FAILED TO CO-OPERATE:Jordan Seal, 23, of Main Road, Frithville. At Skegness, on August 31, without reasonable excuse, failed to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a breath test. Driving record endorsed with four points, £443 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Kevin Meakin, 34, of Meadow Avenue, Loughborough. At Skegness, in North Parade, on July 14, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.Kevin Buckell, 45, of St Leonards Drive, Chapel St Leonards. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, on December 2, used a vehicle without insurance, £230 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Adam Palmer, 38, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on February 8, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months, £239 fine, £85 costs, victim surcharge £34.Terence Hurst-Carroll, 64, of Kingshurst Way, Solihull. At Skegness, on July 15, used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.Tomas Olah, 30, of Talbot Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on August 27, used a vehicle without insurance. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT: