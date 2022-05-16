COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:Adam Harrison, 37, of Wilson Close, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, on February 17, committed assault. £500 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDER:Anthony Robertson, 31, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 13, without reasonable excuse, was shouting and screaming in a public place, contrary to a Criminal Behaviour Order made on August 12, 2020. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DRINK DRIVING: Christopher Sylvester, 31, of Hamilton Road, Alford. At Partney, on the A16, on February 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.Luke Matthews, 33, of Northgate, Louth. At Alford, in West Street, on January 12, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.Keiron Henson, 29, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 2, in Alexandra Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.Richard Ellington, 38, of Swan Gardens, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £530 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £53 victim surcharge.Martin Culverhouse, 61, of Alford Road, Woodthorpe. At Woodthorpe Hall Leisure Park, Alford, on May 10, 2021, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 milliltires. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Community Order made. Curfew and Electronic Monitoring Requirement: eight weeks. £620 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRUGS – INTENT TO SUPPLY: Kobe Appiah, 19, of Station Road, Thorpe St Peter. At Skegness Railway Station, on February 6, 2020, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply it to another. Discharged conditionally for two years. £22 victim surcharge. £150 costs. Cannabis and phone to be forfeited and destroyed.FAILED TO PROVIDE SPECIMEN:Jack Northridge, 25, of Brewery Street, Burgh le Marsh. At Alford, in Willoughby Road, on January 12, when suspected of having driven and having been required to provide a specimen of urine in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £35 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.Paulina Tomczyk, 40, of Lumley Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 19, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:Sally McLoughlin, 43, of Station Road, Midville, Boston. At Skegness, in North Parade, on April 25, 2021, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:David Smith, 30, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Wainfleet, in St John Street, on October 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points.