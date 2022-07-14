COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Ben Holmes, 32, of Oxney Road, Peterborough. At Skegness, on April 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DROVE WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRUGS:

Marcus Opray, 27, of Sausthorpe Road, Partney. At Candlesby, on the A158 Scremby Road, on February 12, drove while unfit to drive through drugs. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

John Nel, 41, of St Marys Road, Skegness. At Wainfleet St Mary, at the level crossing, on October 4, 2019, drove without due care and attention. £233 fine. £32 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

FAILED TO COMPLY:

Tyler Amos, 19, of Cross Street, Skegness. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made on January 13 by failing to attend as instructed on March 2 and March 30. Suspended sentence imposed for possession of a knife/blade/sharp pointed article in a public place varied to committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, with Unpaid Work Requirement: 90 hours. £65 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Luigi Lanzetta, 31, of Braceby Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on the A158, on December 18, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Daniel Manser, 30, of High Street, Ossett, Wakefield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Robert Walker, 21, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, on February 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Debra Ross, 33, of Kennedy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in North Parade, on August 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN OF BREATH:

Tony Lewis, 38, of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough. At Skegness, in Seacroft Drive, on April 16, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge. Also, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

Stephen Bagshaw, 34, of Hogsthorpe Road, Mumby. At Skegness, on April 17, when suspected of having attempted to drive a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £600 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

Lee Capper, 47, of Otley Road, Eldwick, Bingley. At Skegness, on April 15, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 weeks. £85 costs. Victim surcharge £34.

SPEEDING:

Lee Scragg, 30, of Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness. At Burgh le Marsh, on February 27, rode a vehicle at a speed of 90mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £125 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

James Peel, 32, of Bluebell Close, Wellingborough. At Partney, on the A16, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 30 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT: