COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BREACH OF ORDER:

Stacey Simons, 33, of Regent Street, Church Gresley, Swadlincote, Derbyshire. At Skegness, on June 28, 2020, without reasonable excuse, entered a shop other than Happy Shopper in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 18 months. £128 victim surcharge. £150 costs. At Skegness, on September 27, 2020, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 18 weeks. At Skegness, on June 28, attempted to steal groceries to the value of £20 from Costcutters and committed assault. For each offence, no separate penalty.

HAND-HELD MOBILE:

Henry OConnor, 32, of Burrow Road, Skegness. At Ashby by Partney, in Northfield Road, on October 25, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £61 fine. £34 victim surcharge.Alexander Campbell, 63, of Fieldsise, Mareham le Fen, Boston. At Frithville, on December 16, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £61 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Rajvinder Bhatia, 30, of Bulstrode Gardens, Hounslow. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 2, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £153 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Iulian-Liviu Boariu, 26, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £346 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Callum Hutchinson, 22, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LOCK KNIFE:

Mark Rose, 41, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on May 28, had with him without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed in a public place, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Defendant deprived of lock knife. £128 surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Daniel Pierce, 31, of Orby Road, Burgh le Marsh. At Boston, on the A52 between Haltoft End and Butterwick, on September 16, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Daniel Scoffield, 33, of Burgh Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 15, stole coffee from Asda. At Skegness, on May 18, stole four bottles of wash detergent from Poundstretcher. At Skegness, on May 22, stole laundry detergent packs from Asda. At Skegness, on May 30, stole cosmetics to the value of £80 from B&M Bargains. At Skegness, on May 31, stole shampoo and conditioner to the value of £50 from B&M Bargains. At Skegness, on June 1, stole meat products from Marks & Spencer. At Skegness, on June 4, stole meat products from Marks & Spencer. At Skegness, between May 15 and June 4, without reasonable excuse, entered Asda, Poundstretcher, B&M Bargains or Marks & Spencer, in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order - seven counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Non-Residential Drug Rehabilitation Treatment: six months. For each offence, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days.

Kerrie Smith, 32, of Burgh Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 15, stole coffee from Asda. At Skegness, on May 22, stole laundry detergent packs from Asda. At Skegness, on May 18, stole bottles of wash detergent from Poundstretcher. At Skegness, on May 30, stole cosmetics to the value of £80 from B&M Bargains. At Skegness, on May 31, stole shampoo and conditioner to the value of £50 from B&M Bargains. At Skegness, on June 1, stole meat products from Marks & Spencer. At Skegness, on June 4, stole meat products from Marks & Spencer. Community Order made, as above.