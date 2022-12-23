COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court cases

Here’s our latest register of Skegness-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Amy Searle, 29, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, Nottinghamshire. At Croft, on September 8, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £114 victim surcharge. At Croft, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Community Order made, as above. At Croft, in Gibraltar Road, on the same date, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, at Boston, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £75 fine.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Jason Holdgate, 30, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on September 19, damaged a window to the value of £300 belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £300 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Jack Driver, 22, of Welford Road, Blaby, Leicester. At Skegness, at McDonald's, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Dean Foster, 45, of Blackbrook Road, Loughborough. At Skegness, at McDonald's, on April 17, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Daniel Blackley, 31, of Rother Street, Rotherham. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on June 3, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Shaun Smout, 32, of Trafford Drive, Nuneaton, Nettleham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on September 22, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £85 costs. £25 victim surcharge.

FAILURE TO STOP:

May Woodward, 19, of South Street, Alford. At Louth, on the A157/A16 roundabout, on March 1, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in a collision in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Disqualified from driving for seven days. £40 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Paul Fearn, 70, of Archdale Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Mark Sams, 42, of Sunningdale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Burgh le Marsh, on May 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tyrone Eliffe, 26, of Orchard Street, Ibstock, Leicestershire. At Skegness, on the A52 Roman Bank, on April 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Callum McLaughlin, 25, of Hilton Avenue, Scunthorpe. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on November 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £390 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Johnathan Smith, 56, of The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on September 20, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

LIGHTS:

Connor Mawer, 24, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 2, as a driver of a vehicle, failed to comply with a red light signal at a pelican crossing. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

