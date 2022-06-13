COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:Jordan Frasher, 30, of Hutton Close, Quorn, Loughborough. At Skegness, on January 16, damaged a car belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £500 compensation to pay.

DANGEROUS DRIVING:

Billy Greenhalgh, 21, of Eudo Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on February 23, drove dangerously. Community Order made. Unpaid Work: 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Zacc Farrell, 29, of Burgh Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for one year, as a concurrent term. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £128 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for one year. Overall length of sentence: eight weeks. Conditions, as above. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Jade Tarne-Young, 36, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Burwell, on the A16, on February 13, drove while disqualified. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Benjeman Moore, 28, of Park Lane, Alford. At Skegness, at McDonald's, in Grand Parade, on March 20, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge of 12 months discharged. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Mark Connolly, 42, of Westgate Park, Sleaford. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on December 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nathan Morrell, 43, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet. At Lincoln, in Greetwell Road, on January 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £358 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Luke Goddard, 33, of Breedon Drive, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on September 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Smedley, 33, of Kilvington Road, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on August 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

David Smith, 30, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Horncastle, in Mareham Road, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

James Godwin, 45, of Joseph Street, Grimsby. At Partney, on the A16, on May 31, drove at a speed of 86mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £66 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Shaun Colthart, 30, of The Lings, Bramley. At Skegness, on May 6, stole mobile phones to the value of £400 belonging to Smart Mobile. Committed to prison for seven days to run concurrent to a term being served. £85 costs. £128 victim surcharge.