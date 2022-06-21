COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

BURGLARY:

David Wright, 36, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, on April 9, having entered a building, namely The Co-op Chemist, in Liquorpond Street, as a trespasser stole therein medications. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Geoffrey Lee, 38, of Tasman Road, Spilsby. At Old Leake, on March 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 95 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 15 days. Unpaid Work: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 48 months.£85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. At Spilsby, in Tasman Road, on April 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. £85 costs.

Kelvin Bird, 35, of Welbeck Avenue, Gelding, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on May 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 136 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. £440 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £310 costs. £44 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Leanne Blair, 35, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet. At Wainfleet, in Winchester Road, on February 9, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Connor Richards, 27, of Lingford, Cotgrave, Nottingham. At Skegness, on November 13, in Lumley Avenue, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol equalled 9.1 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 2mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Cory Evans, 24, of West End, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Church Street, on July 17, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. £110 costs.

FAILED TO STOP:

Jay Parrish, 26, of Sun Street, Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 19, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle (a Stagecoach bus), failed to stop. £266 fine. Driving record endorsed with five penalty points. £110 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, after not giving his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. £266 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Joshua Elston, 28, of Firsby Road, Great Steeping, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Burgh Old Road, on January 29, used a vehicle with insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Travis Cant, 30, of Chaucer Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham. At Ingoldmells, on May 28, had in his possession 0.98g of amphetamine – a class B drug. £300 fine. Forfeiture and destruction of amphetamine. Also, had in his possession 10.5g of cocaine – a class A drug. £300 fine. Forfeiture and destruction of drugs. £85 costs. £60 surcharge.

THEFT:

David Duckham, 44, of Reynard Street, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on October 1, stole wine to the value of £12.40 from the Co-op. At Spilsby, on November 1, committed assault by beating. Also, stole wine to the value of £8 from the Co-op. At Spilsby, on January 8, stole wine to the value of £6.20 from the Co-op. At Spilsby, on January 9, stole wine to the value of £12.40 from the Co-op. At Spilsby, on January 12, stole wine from Sainsbury's. Also, stole wine to the value of £12.40 from the Co-op. At Spilsby, on January 13, stole wine to the value of £21 from the Co-op. At Spilsby, on January 14, stole wine to the value of £14 from the Co-op. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 30 days. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Daniel Austin, 36, of Algitha Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 13, stole flowers and greeting cards to the value of £42 from Spar. £42 compensation to pay. £40 costs.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: