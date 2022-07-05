COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Katie Mitchell, 30, of Tupton Road, Clay Cross, Chesterfield. At Skegness, on April 5, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker - two counts. For each offence, £200 fine. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Keith Devy, 50, of Stacey Close, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, on January 3, caused to be sent by means of public electronic communications network, a message which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 25 days. £95 surcharge.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Joanne Adams, 51, of Small End, Friskney. At Spilsby, in Tasman Road, on April 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 weeks. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Lee Hudson, 32, of Bartholomew Street, Wombwell, Barnsley. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, drove when the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. £1,000 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

DROVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Joseph Walsh, 32, of Heyford Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on April 27, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work: 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Daniel Till, 24, of Forsythia Avenue, Louth. At Burgh le Marsh, on the A158, on August 30, drove without due care and attention. £93 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Stephanie Massam-Reeve, 30, of Youngwood, Bardney. At Partney, on the A158, on January 2, drove without due care and attention. £84 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Andrew Critchlow, 39, of Ida Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in North Parade, on December 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kimberley Halford, 28, of Bourne Road, Alford. At Ulceby, on the A1028, used a vehicle without insurance. £379 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dana Abell, 36, of West Street, Alford. At Alford, on December 22, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

David Smith, 31, of Lumley Avenue, Skegness. At Alford, in Willoughby Road, on November 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

James Stewart, 28, of John Wesley Close, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on September 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrea Davies, 53, of Hagnaby Road, Old Bolingbroke. At Dalby, on the A16, on December 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £184 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Simon Williams, 32, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, in Coningsby Close, on January 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Oliver Lamb, 24, of Station Road, Firsby. At Burgh le Marsh, on the A158, on September 28, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

POSSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Robbie Northridge, 28, of High Street, Mablethorpe. At Alford, on March 4, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

Lewis Tomlinson, 18, of St Andrew's Road, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on April 10, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £40 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT:

Benjamin Gray, 27, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 17, stole two cans of hairspray to the value of £13 from Morrisons. £60 fine. £13 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

TYRES:

Craig Fox, 26, of Grover Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on February 11, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front nearside wheel were not of a regulation depth. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle when the front offside wheel was fitted with a tyre which was not so inflated as to make it fit for use. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: