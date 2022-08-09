COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court

ASSAULT:

Daniel Osullivan, 32, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Lincoln, on February 24, 2021, assaulted a prison officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £100 compensation to pay.

Kye Dickinson, 19, of Church Lane, Addlethorpe. At Skegness, on January 23, committed assault by beating. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY:

Joshua Broughton, 19, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Chippenham, in Wiltshire, on February 27, having entered a building – namely The Mobile Booth – as a trespasser, stole cash to the value of £200. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity requirement: up to 20 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. £380 compensation to pay. At Chippenham, on the same date, damaged a window belonging to Smoke Vape City, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Seamus Robertson, 58, of Chapel Street, Alford. At Saleby, on May 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Holly Barker, 18, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. At Skegness, at McDonald's car park, on April 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Mark Mabey, 34, of Newcastle Street, Huthwaite, Sutton-in-Ashfield. At Skegness, on April 30, were in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £266 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. No disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Jamie Jukes, 39, of Kiltie Street, Northampton. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on May 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Martyn Taylor, 48, of Blue Gates Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on October 31, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 153 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of blood. Legal limit 80ml. £180 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 362 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed.

DROVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Vincent Hodges, 31, of Convamore Road, Grimsby. At Orby, in Marsh Road, on May 22, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Programme Requirement – Thinking Skills: 21 days. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Benjeman Moore, 28, of Kennedy Avenue, Alford. At Skegness, on April 17, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £50 fine. £85 costs.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

John Nel, 41, of St Mary's Road, Skegness. At Wainfleet St Mary, at the Wainfleet Bypass level crossing, on October 4, 2019, drove without due care and attention. £233 fine. £32 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

HAND-HELD MOBILE:

Charles Shelbourn, 27, of Hoylake Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on February 8, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Harry Haynes, 19, of Turner Street, Great Houghton, Barnsley. At Alford, on the A16, on February 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nekeeta Sidhu, 25, of Truro Close, Skegness. At Partney, on the A158, on March 8, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Philip Briggs, 35, of Patten Close, Wainfleet. At Wainfleet, on January 21, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of two years imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

Liam Odedra, 32, of Wilford Grove, Skegness. At Skegness, on March 27, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

THEFT: