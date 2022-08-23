COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Jamie Rawson, 54, of King Street, Golsthorpe, Rotherham. At Skegness, on June 11, 2021, assaulted an emergency worker, namely an emergency care assistant, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £20 fine. £250 compensation to pay.Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 20 days. At Skegness, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second emergency care assistant. £75 compensation to pay. Community Order made, as above.

James Simpson, 23, of Garturk Street, Whifflet, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire. At Skegness, on May 11, committed assault. £750 fine. £200 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDER:

Daniel Scoffield, 33, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on June 18, entered B&M in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Also, stole cleaning goods from B&M. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: eight weeks. £40 compensation to pay.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Daniel Butcher, 39, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on June 9, damaged a garden planter to the value of £150 belonging to Seafood Cafe & Bar, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mark Dorrans, 55, of High Street, Spilsby. At Sutterton, on the A16/17 roundabout, on May 21, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £334 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Derek Croker, 61, of Bowman Avenue, Friskney. At Skegness, in Clarke Way, on April 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £35 victim surcharge.

DRUGS:

Bradley Oates, 35, of Robin Hood Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 12, had in his possession a quantity of crack cocaine – a class A drug. £150 fine. Crack cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. Also, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. £150 fine. Diamorphine to be forfeited and drugs. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Jonathan Wood, 46, of Claremont Road, Burgh le Marsh. At Boston, on the A16, on June 7, 21, drove a vehicle without due care and attention. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, as a driver, failed to comply with the indication given by solid white line road markings. £60 fine. Driving record endorsed.

IMITATION FIREARM AND BLADED ARTICLE:

Callum Collier, 24, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary. At Wainfleet St Mary, on Low Road, on May 8, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him an imitation firearm, namely a realistic BB handgun. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months. Defendant to be deprived of BB handgun. Also, without good reason or lawful authority, had with him an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely three fixed blade throwing knives. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: two months. Defendant to be deprived of three throwing knives.

HAND-HELD MOBILE PHONE:

Simon Claxton, 39, of Lady Matildas Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 15, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

George Middlemiss, 33, of Briar Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on the A52, on March 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kyle Finn, 20, of Middlemarsh Road, Burgh le Marsh. At Skegness, in Churchill Avenue, on October 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Stephen Kelsall, 39, of Simpson Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on October 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Callum Hutchinson, 21, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Victoria Road, on March 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Mattinson, 29, of Hill Avenue, Seghill, Northumberland. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 31, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £223 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

RESTRAINING ORDER: