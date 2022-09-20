COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Keith Jayes, 56, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, on October 10, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £247 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £300 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE:

Georgina McCallum, 48, of Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Scarbrough Avenue, on June 23, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large silver blade kitchen knife. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £140 fine. Defendant to be deprived of the large silver knife. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Ethan Breffitt, 21, of Bonington Close, Nottingham. At Burgh le Marsh, on May 24, 2021, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63mcg in 100ml. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

​​​​​​Mark Baker, 50, of Well Vale Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Ingoldmells, in Skegness Road, on June 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:

Sarah Donovan, 39, of Marlcroft, Coventry. At Skegness, in Old Roman Bank, on June 17, 2021, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for six months. £110 costs. £128 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damaged was caused to another vehicle and not having given her name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring her to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Total custodial period: four months. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. Also, drove a vehicle and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign - namely a red light. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a PCSO in uniform. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 58mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Burgh Road/Old Roman Bank, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At Skegness, on the A52, on June 19, 2021, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £80 fine.

HAND-HELD MOBILE:

John Parker, 38, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on the A158 Burgh Road, on July 28, 2021, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances: exceptional hardship found. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Jonathon Dunne, 37, of All Saints Road, Darlaston, Wednesbury, Walsall. At Skegenss, in Gibraltar Road, on May 27, were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres in breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Rebecca Smedley, 36, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Chapel St Leonards, in Amery Way, on April 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Callum Swan, 24, of Mill Close, Wainfleet. At Sutton on Sea, on April 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £184 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Nicki Sheppard, 40, of Hanby Lane, Alford. At Chapel St Leonards, in St Leonards Drive, on January 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Deanna Wood, 32, of Scira Court, Darlington. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on April 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.