COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE:

Tyas Campbell, 22, of Central Square, Liverpool. At Skegness, on January 17, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. £284 fine. Order made to deprive defendant of the lock knife. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the A158, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty. At Skegness, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Daniel Hirst, 37, of Westminster Crescent, Intake, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, at The Anchor Hotel, on April 23, damaged internal doors, glass, fixtures, fittings and fire alarm system belonging to The Anchor Hotel, with intent or through recklessness. £750 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Darren Buttery, 50, of Ancaster Mews, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, in The Pullover, on June 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of himself or another, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, damage was caused to the vehicle and to property other than the vehicle. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Alan Woods, 33, of Simpson Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Golden Palm Resort, on June 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Chapel St Leonards, on the same date, committed assault and assault by beating. For each offence, conditional discharge of six months imposed.

Sundip Atwal, 37, of Park Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on June 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £253 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Kyle Bloodworth, 38, of Maddison Lane, Partney. At Alford, in Station Road, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ayyoub Badaoui, 26, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Welton le Marsh, in Hanby Lane, on November 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

James Haddington, 27, of West End, Burgh le Marsh. At Croft, in Cowbank Lane, on December 18, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £83 fine. £110 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Martin Fretwell, 40, of Marbury Close, Alford. At Alford, in Marbury Close, on April 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with four points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

David Steele, 49, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on January 30, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Karl Revill, 53, of Allen Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, on May 30, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. At Chapel St Leonards, in Draycott Way, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

TYRES: