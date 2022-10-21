COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

ASSAULT:

Tristan Woodhead, 29, of Fairfeild Crescent, Bramley, Leeds. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on April 5, committed assault by beating. £335 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Lorna Newton, 26, of Town View Avenue, Scawsby, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, at Millfields Caravan Park, on June 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

Jamie Crookes, 25, of Boynton Road, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on June 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Jonathan Dunne, 37, of Cross Street, Willenhall, Wednesbury, Walsall. At Ingoldmells, in Orby Road, on June 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. £120 fine. £85 costs.

Dianne Hennells, 47, of Sycamore Road, Whittlesey, Peterborough. At Skegness, at McDonald's, in Grand Parade, on July 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

FRAUD:

Amber Ryan, 49, of Clifton Grove, Skegness. At Skegness, between December 1, 2020, and December 9, 2020, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made a false representation, in that they inserted their name as payee onto a cheque (by themselves or by instructing another), and deposited that cheque into their own bank account, intending to make a gain for themselves of £1,500. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Compensation of £1,500 to pay. £178 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Mark Dorrans, 55, of High Street, Spilsby. At Spilsby, between January 7 and February 1, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment. £200 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Samuel Gill, 30, of Kenya Road, Charlton, London. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on January 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

David Millar, 73, of Ashley Close, Trusthorpe, Mablethorpe. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, on January 31, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Mitchell Millership, 23, of Ennerdale Crescent, Newbold, Chesterfield. At Gunby, on the A158, on May 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SPECIMEN:

Sean Norris, 33, of Empingham Drive, Syston, Leicester. At Skegness, on June 4, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Lee Kelly, 55, of The Hollies, Shirebrook, Mansfield. At Skegness, on June 24, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Ethan Codd, 19, of Conker Grove, Louth. At Skegness, in Sunningdale Drive, on March 25, drove at a speed of 60mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT: