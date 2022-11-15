COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Glenn Kavanagh, 63, of Birch Court, Morley, Leeds. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on July 6, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely two locking box cutter-type knives. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

Neo Taylor, 21, of Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 28, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which was sharply pointed, namely a serrated kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty.

Alex Newnham, 32, of Infirmary Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on July 29, had with them, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, in a public place an offensive weapon, namely an expandable baton. £833 fine. Baton to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs £333 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Callum Bates, 27, of Crowcroft Way, Long Eaton, Derbyshire. At Skegness Railway Station, between July 17 and 20, 2020, damaged doors to the value of £817.67, with intent or through recklessness. £817.67 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Michael Arthur, 39, of William Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Old Road, on February 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Asa Bibby, 30, of Bridgeways, Alford. At Alford, in Hamilton Road, on July 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £1,000 fine. £85 costs. £400 victim surcharge.

Lewis Pearson, 34, of Old School Mews, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Market Street, on July 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £369 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £148 victim surcharge.

Lee Darlington, 42, of The Markhams, New Ollerton, Newark. At the Gunby roundabout, on July 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 41 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Advertisement

Keeleigh McCluskey, 33, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Surfleet, on June 24, on the A16, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for five months. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Ritchie Hunt, 34, of Rutland Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on December 23, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £83 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Liam Day, 21, of Tennyson Gardens, Skegness. At Skegness, in Victoria Road, on March 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £133 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Advertisement

Claudio Fernandes Da Silva, 36, of Ruby Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, on March 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jackie Lacey, 42, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, in Butlin Close, on April 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £226 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalties.

Erhan Yuksel, 48, of Queens Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Chapel Road, on May 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Advertisement

Sean Fitzgerald, 30, of Castledine Street, Quorn, Loughborough. At Spilsby, on June 21, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £120 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

PUBLIC ORDER:

George Brown, 25, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 27, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing of sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Conditional discharge of three months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

CASE RE-OPENED:

Advertisement