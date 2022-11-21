COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Anthony Pidgeon, 29, of North Parade Extension, Skegness. At Skegness Police Station, on May 29, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police sergeant, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Committed to prison for six months. £100 compensation to pay. At North Parade Extension, on the same date, committed assault against an emergency worker, namely a firefighter, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Committed to prison for six months as a concurrent term. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on May 29, committed arson in that he destroyed by fire part of a fence and window frame belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for two months as a consecutive term. £690 compensation to pay. In Lincolnshire, at a police station, on the following day, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a custody detention officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for six months as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: eight months. £100 compensation to pay.

John Holmes, 59, of Glen Drive, Oakham. Between Skegness and Gedney, on July 3, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 35 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Advertisement

Shaun Lymer, 33, of Elizabeth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness Police Station, on August 7, damaged a fire alarm belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or through recklessness. £100 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. At Lincolnshire, on August 25, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING:

Darren King, 32, of Ryders Hill Crescent, Nuneaton, Warwickshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £375 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £105 victim surcharge.

David Reynolds, 69, of Wragby Road East, North Greetwell, Lincoln. At Skegness, in North Parade, on August 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Walter Smith, 37, of Buchanan Road, Hemswell Cliff, Gainsborough. At Skegness, at McDonald's, in Grand Parade, on August 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 44 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nicky McLaren, 37, of Lumley Avenue, Castleford, Wakefield. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on July 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £738 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £295 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Grant Faulkner, 30, of Frinton Road, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on July 30, were guilty while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £83 fine.

Advertisement

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Johnathan Smith, 56, of The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on April 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Benjeman Moore, 28, of Kennedy Avenue, Alford. At Boston, on March 23, used towards four others threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £100 compensation to pay - four lots. £85 costs.

Advertisement

THEFT:

Liam Matthews, 32, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, stole two packs of Budweiser to the value of £15 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £15 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge.

WEAPON: