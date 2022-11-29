COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is the latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Kirsty Horley, 25, of Lancaster Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness Pier, on August 12, committed assault by beating. Licensed Premises Exclusion Order made for The Beach Bar, Skegness Pier: 18 months. £120 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Leah Smithurst, 32, of Titchfield Street, Mansfield. At Skegness, on August 28, committed assault and the offence was racially aggravated. £80 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days.

BLADED/POINTED ARTICLE:

Joanne Lewis, 41, of Caroline Street, Alford. At Alford, on July 30, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Market Place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley knife. £40 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Order made to deprive defendant of Stanley knife. At Alford, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. Restraining Order made. Licensed Premises Exclusion Order made for The George Inn, Alford: 12 months.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Graham Whiley, 52, of Market Close, Burgh le Marsh. At Skegness, on September 15, damaged a window belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

John Harvey, 38, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, in Alexandra Road, on July 18, damaged two vases, a set of artificial flowers, a candle holder and a set of front window blinds belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge. At Lincolnshire, on August 25, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Patrick Elley, 38, of Lambeth Road, Birmingham. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge.

Fraser Verheul, 29, of Lady Matilda's Drive, Skegness. At High Toynton, in Spilsby Road, on August 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 weeks. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Linda Cooper, 61, of Station Road, Burgh le Marsh. At Scremby, in Partney Road, on August 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRUG-DRIVING:

Jani Hleb-Wain, 19, of Derby Road, Lower Kilburn, Belper. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on April 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood equalled 2.2 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUGS:

Shona O'Donnell, 48, of Church Lane, Croft. At Skegness, on June 8, produced a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £120 fine. Cannabis plants and tent to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Maree McLaughlan, 28, of Mansfield Avenue, Bradford. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on July 24, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Joshua Hatton, 20, of Brookvale Road, Perry Barr, Birmingham. At Ingoldmells, in Skegness Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Carol Beach caravan park. £100 fine. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Emma Jones, 29, of Manor Drive, Halton Holegate, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 7, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Stefan Casian, 22, of Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £850 fine. £85 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gregory Flame, 27, of Sea View Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lyndhurst Avenue, on February 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Robert Martin, 58, of Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness. At Baumber, in Lincoln Road, on November 6, drove at a speed of 95mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £360 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

