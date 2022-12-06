COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Rebecca Rawlings, 26, of Brett Gardens, Leeds. At Ingoldmells, on August 31, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 20 days. £150 compensation to pay.

Paul Wharton, 35, c/o Park Square, Bottesford, Scunthorpe. At Skegness Police Station, on September 5, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £150 fine. £85 costs.

Boston Magistrates' Court

ATTEMPTED THEFT:

Jed Davy, 31, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Partney, on May 7, attempted to steal a motor vehicle, namely a Scania double-decker bus, from Stagecoach. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 10 days. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

CONTROLLING/COERCIVE:

Liam Atkinson, 24, c/o Dove Close, Louth. At Lincolnshire, between November 2018 and November 2021, repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive towards another with whom he was personally connected, behaviour that had a serious effect on them and he knew or ought to have known would have a serious effect on them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 40 days. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 27 days. Restraining Order made. £95 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on December 16, damaged an iPhone belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made, as above. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mark Hill, 49, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on August 24, drove after so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 97 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £208 fine. £85 costs. £83 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

William Castle, 32, of Hogarth Walk, Corby, North Northamptonshire. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on April 24, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £440 fine. £100 costs. £44 victim surcharge.

HAND-HELD MOBILE:Nicholas Hewson, 26, of Lady Jane Franklin Drive, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on May 4, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £200 fine. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Jason Fisher, 29, of Bluestone Heath, Ulceby Cross, Alford. At Swaby, on the A16, on April 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £276 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

Connell Lovell, 19, of East View Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Alford, in Wood Road, on May 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Keaton Molloy, 22, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on March 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Francis, 53, of St Saviours Road, Leicester. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN:

Hanzel Scott, 40, of Sovereign Court, Sprotbrough, Doncaster. At Chapel St Leonards, on August 30, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £333 fine. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

