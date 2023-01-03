COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Samuel Eyre, 30, of Smelter Wood Court, Sheffield. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on September 30, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:

Liam Odonnell, 25, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester. At Skegness, in Chapel St Leonards, on the A52, on April 9, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop. Disqualified from driving for six months. £733 fine. £90 costs. £73 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Charlotte Ferguson, 31, of Old School Close, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, on April 23, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £270 fine. Restraining Order made. £310 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Mark Steele, 46, of Aylesbury Drive, Skegness. At Lincolnshire, on May 30, when suspected of having driven and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £270 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £150 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

WEAPON: