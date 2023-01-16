COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Katie Keal, 43, of Count Alan Road, Skegness, on September 22, committed assault. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a pair of glasses to the value of £150 belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole steak from Morrisons. No separate penalty. At Skegness, on October 3, damaged a window pane to a door belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £75 compensation to pay.

James Stewart, 28, c/o Muirfield Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 5, committed assault by beating. Recalled to prison for five weeks due to the offence being an unprovoked attack of a serious nature and committed while on licence. At Skegness, on the same date, committed assault by beating against another person. £150 compensation to pay.

BREATH TEST:

Zoe Brittain, 39, of Sorrel, Amington, Tamworth, Staffordshire. At Ingoldmells, on July 12, failed, without reasonable excuse, to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a breath test, under the Road Traffic Act. £225 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £90 victim surcharge.

CONTROLLING/COERCIVE BEHAVIOUR:

Peter Jackson, 22, of Farleshorpe Road, Alford. At Louth, between a date unknown and May 1, 2022, repeatedly or continuously engaged in behaviour which was controlling or coercive in relation to a partner and that behaviour had a serious effect on them and he knew or ought to have known that it would do so. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 27 days. Restraining Order made. At Louth, on May 1, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Adrian Klimczak, 34, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on June 8, drove while disqualified from driving. Driving record endorsed with six points. £300 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Craig Price, 42, of Thompson Close, Skegness. At Tattershall, in Sleaford Road, on June 10, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 2.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on May 10, destroyed a CCTV camera and a pane of glass in a door belonging to Longhurst Housing Group, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £40 fine. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

FAILING TO STOP:

Nathan Makey, 45, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on October 17, 2021, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £66 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to report it within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Also, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Dean Bailey, 31, of Allenby Way, Winthorpe, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on May 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Liam Burke, 29, of Red House Lane, Adwick le Street, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, on the A52, on May 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Ben Hoskins, 36, of Christophers Close, Northrepps, Cromer, Norfolk. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £325 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Joanne Spring, 46, of Hudson Close, Partney. At Partney, in Skegness Road, on June 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Nedev, 27, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorne Hill, Dogdyke. At Skegness, on the A158, on July 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

RESISTING POLICE:

Alex Asher, 32, of Heneage Road, Grimsby, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 27, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £50 compensation to pay.

CASE RE-OPENED:

