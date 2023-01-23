COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is the latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts...

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Rebecca Spurr, 37, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 1, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Cosmo Chambers, 30, of Moat Lane, Old Bolingbroke. At Skegness, in Gibraltar Road, on October 9, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 84 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80 mlg. £260 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £104 victim surcharge.

Emily Chater, 45, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 140 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Jason Fisher, 29, of Bluestone Heath Road, Ulceby, Alford. At Louth, on the A16, on June 15, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 253 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO REPORT:

Karol Konkel, 38, of Church Road North, Skegness. At Skegness, in North Parade, on June 12, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property, namely a wall, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. £233 fine. Driving record endorsed with five points. £110 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE:

Anthony O'Connell, 34, of Bugby Drive, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on November 14, was in charge of a vehicle on a road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 91 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Daniel Fawcett, 32, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Scremby, in Northfield Road, on June 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jamie Witherington, 22, of Anglesey Avenue, Smiths Wood, Solihull. At Skegness, on July 30, on the A52, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Peter Everitt, 38, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Horncastle, in Spilsby Road, on June 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Rebecca Smedley, 36, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Wilson Close, on September 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £180 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £72 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

ROADSIDE BREATH TEST:

Harry Bedford, 19, of Station Road, Helpringham. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on November 18, failed, without reasonable excuse, to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a roadside breath test. £166 fine.

Driving record endorsed with four points. £85 costs. £66 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Damian Uttley, 38, of South Street, Keighley, Bradford. At Skegness, on November 18, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £316 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £126 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Garry Chandler, 50, of Ancaster Avenue, Spilsby. At Pottenhanworth, in Station Road, on July 23, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Ian Kirk, 47, of no fixed abode. At Ingoldmells, on September 1, stole five bottles of wine from Heron Frozen Foods. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. At Ingoldmells, on August 10, stole clothing to the value of £60 from Poundland. £60 compensation to pay. Conditional discharge of six months imposed.

CASE RE-OPENED:

Connor Mawer, 24, of Park Avenue, Skegness. Application to re-open a case following conviction of using a vehicle without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed on November 3 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed.