COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of Skegness-area completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts...

Boston Magistrates Court.

​ASSAULT:

Keiron Bedford, 19, of Orchid Way, Skegness. At Skegness, on August 12, committed assault by beating. £225 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £300 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Toni Laurie, 31, of Velyn Avenue, Chichester. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on June 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £623 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 12 days. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £300 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another person's vehicle, failed to stop, and, on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring, failed to give their name and address and the name and address of the owner of the vehicle and its identification marks. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Daniel Kaye, 27, of High Street, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Count Alan Road, on June 19, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community Order made. Disqualified from driving for three years. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Kyle McCartney, 30, of Lady Matilda's Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 22, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £60 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 26, drove when the proportion of the same drug in blood equalled 5.4 microgrammes per litre. £60 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Ashan Sohail, 26, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on June 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £240 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mario Cristino, 43, of Wainfleet Road, Skegess. At Skegness, in Scarborough Avenue, on June 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, rode a vehicle without insurance. £220 fine.

Xhevit Haziri, 25, of Goldmer Close, Shoeburyness, Southend-on-Sea. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on June 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £234 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £146 fine.

Ian Jarvis, 47, of South Road, Chapel St Leonards, Skegness. At Anderby, in Rectory Road, on June 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £210 fine. £112 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £70 fine.

Violeta Ivascu, 35, of Broad Street, Coventry. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on August 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ibrahim Lange, 64, of Market Close, Burgh le Marsh. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on June 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Patrick Redfern, 30, of Kedleston Close, Stretton, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £176 fine. £70 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Richard Mosley, 34, of King George's Road, New Rossington, Doncaster. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on August 12, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a community support officer. No separate penalty.

Andrew Eagle, 23, of Newstead Street, Quarrington, Sleaford. At Partney, on the A16, on August 11, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £800 fine. £320 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THREAT TO KILL:

Philip Tew, 27, of Park Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 21, made to police a threat to kill an individual, intending that police would fear that the threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for six months. Restraining Order made. At Skegness, on September 22, made to an individual a threat to kill them, intending that they would fear that said threat would be carried out. Committed to prison for six months as a consecutive term. At Skegness, between September 1 and 23, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they pestered the complainant with unwanted contact in person, by telephone, and electronic means. Committed to prison for two months as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 12 months.