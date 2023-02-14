COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Jamie-Leigh Lunn, 19, of Wainfleet Road, Firsby. At Firsby, on December 3, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £138 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 20 days. £250 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Martin Redfearn, 36, of Church Road North, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 29, damaged a ceiling belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. £100 compensation to pay.

Troy Jenkins, 48, of Glentworth Crescent, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 18, damaged a window belonging to Witham Lodge, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. £85 costs. £15 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, on December 8, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING:

Graham Lunn, 50, of Wainfleet Road, Firsby. At Firsby, in Wainfleet Road, on December 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING:

Liam O'Mahony, 32, of East View Close, Chapel St Leonards. At Skegness, in Warth Lane, on September 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Jason Gallagher, 38, of Station Road, Holton Holgate. At Chapel St Leonards, in Vine Road, on November 16, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Six-month conditional discharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Blaine Richardson, 23, of Milton Drive, Worksop, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 2, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ellie Holdsworth, 18, of Magdalen Road, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in North Parade, on August 31, permitted another person to use a vehicle without insurance. £146 fine. £58 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tyler Marsh, 26, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Sea View Road, on September 5, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Sandiland, 56, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marcell Vidakovich, 29, of Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in North Parade, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

TOOK VEHICLE WITHOUT CONSENT:

Lewis Whitehouse, 33, of Parkland View, Barnsley. At Skegness, on November 25, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority, took a vehicle for the use of themselves or another. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.At Skegness, in Church Road, on the same date, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR:Nicholas Blakey, 64, of Carlton Close, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 5, used towards another person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, or to provoke the immediate use of violence by them or whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked and the offence was racially aggravated. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.