COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Desmond Howard, 49, of South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 10, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £250 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Thomas Flint, 28, of Steverton Crescent, Birchwood, Lincoln. At Ingoldmells, on December 13, damaged a mirror and windows to the value of £650 belonging to Butlin's, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £650 compensation to pay. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, committed assault. Community Order made, as above.

Kim Hill, 44, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 30, 2022, damaged a Volkswagen Golf and Ford Ka belonging to another person to the value of £1,587.90, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £500 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a Volkswagen Scirocco belonging to another person to the value of £376.16, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £250 compensation to pay.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Brazil, 26, of Halton Road, Ashby by Partney. At Gunby, in Monksthorpe Lane, on September 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £150 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £90 costs to pay. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Shane Harris, 55, of Roman Bank, Ingoldmells. At Chapel St Leonards, in South Road, on September 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Reece Howard, 29, of The Square, Toynton All Saints. At Spilsby, in The Square, on July 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Advertisement

Advertisement