COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Shaun Bathers, 43, of Prebend Street, Bedford. At Skegness, on December 17, damaged a window belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 18 months imposed. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Martin Jowett, 56, of Simons Yard, Croft. At Burgh le Marsh, in Station Road, on December 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 91 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Dean Bailey, 32, of Allenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on September 10, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 milligrams per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 65 milligrams per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. At Skegness, on November 1, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

HANDHELD MOBILE TELEPHONE:

Nathan Rawden, 33, of Rumbold Lane, Wainfleet, Skegness. At Skegness, in Sunningdale Drive, on July 16, drove a vehicle when using a handheld mobile telephone. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Shereece Amoani, 18, of Bridgeways, Alford. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Gordon Mostert, 39, of Tarran Way, Skegness. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on September 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine.

Christopher Dickinson, 38, of Kings Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Sea View Road, on September 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Anthony Frazer, 38, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on September 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Nathan Makey, 46, of The Meadows, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 5, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for £12 months. £85 costs.

Heidi Baxter, 21, of Hoplands Road, Coningsby. At Skegness, on October 29, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Thornton-le-Fen, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Community Order made, conditions as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

