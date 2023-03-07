COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Darren Parsley, 52, of St Faiths Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, on December 16, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Detention until court rises – detention deemed served due to time already spent in custody. Compensation: £100 to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of methadone – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Methadone to be forfeited and destroyed.

Michelle McCarthy, 41, of St Faiths Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, on December 16, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £100 compensation to pay. Detention until court rises – detention deemed served due to time already spent in custody. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis resin – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

​

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE:

Joshua Sanders, 29, of Springfield Street, Barnsley. At Skegness, on June 23, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely in North Parade, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a dagger style knife. Dagger style knife to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months. At Skegness, in North Parade, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 39 months. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine - a class A drug. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Skegness, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine - a class A drug. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: four months. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Luigi Lanzetta, 32, of Burgh Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on December 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £275 fine. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Kyle Woods, 31, Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on September 17, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in their blood equalled 225 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Anthony Frazer, 39, of Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on September 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gary Nelson, 40, of Jameson Bridge Street, Market Rasen. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on May 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed six penalty points.

Luke Smedley, 34, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Horncastle, in Spilsby Road, on October 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ranjeet Singh, 56, of Scampton Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Dorothy Avenue, on October 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £443 fine. £117 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.