COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of Skegness-area cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Lee Darlington, 42, of The Markhams, New Ollerton, Newark. At Skegness, on January 1, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. £50 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 35 days. £50 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on December 31, committed assault by beating. £50 compensation to pay. Community Order made. Conditions, as above.

DRINK DRIVING:

Susan Stainton, 63, of Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on December 30, in Sainsbury's car park, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 112 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £416 fine. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £85 costs. £166 victim surcharge.

​DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Sue Wainwright, 40, of Dormy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on December 22, drove while disqualified. £212 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £85 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Anthony Robertson, 32, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Friskney, in Church Road, on August 15, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50cmg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for nine months, to run concurrent to an existing suspended sentence.

​HARASSMENT:

Paul Stubbs, 40, of Crowtree Lane, Louth. At Alford, between July 26 and August 23, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which he knew, or ought to have known, amounted to harassment in that he sent a number of unwanted messages and attended the complainant’s home address on a number of occasions. £669 fine. Restraining Order Made. £85 costs. £268 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Craig Willson, 48, of Mill Lane, Hogsthorpe. At Skegness, in Burgh Old Road, on August 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Anderson, 61, of Beardall Street, Hucknall, Nottingham. At Orby, in Marsh Lane, on October 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Paul Lister, 38, of Hallroyd Place, Todmorden, Calderdale, West Yorkshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on October 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £235 fine. £94 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

James Wiles, 43, of Low Road, Croft. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on July 11, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £420 fine. £168 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Kevin Ridgway, 30, of Ivy Street, Richmond Hill, Leeds. At Skegness, in South Parade, on July 29, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Allan Clark, 40, of Blakeland Street, Birmingham. At Wainfleet, on the A52, on November 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Melissa Hall, 24, of Cumbria Walk, Derby. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on August 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Steven Hill, 57, of Greedon Rise, Sileby, Loughborough. At Partney, on the A16, on August 6, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.