COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire magistrates’ courts.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

FAILING TO COMPLY:

Oliver Cox, 22, of St Andrew's Drive, Skegness. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on February 14, 2022, by failing to attend as instructed on October 24 and December 15. No adjudication - dealt with for original offences. Offence one, at Skegness, on July 4, 2020, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. Offence two, at Skegness, on the same date, intentionally obstructed a constable in the exercise of their powers. Offence three, at Wainfleet All Saints, on July 6, 2020, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a detective constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Offence four, at Wainfleet All Saints, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, another detective constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Offence five, at Wainfleet All Saints, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Original Community Order made on February 14, 2022, revoked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HAND-HELD MOBILE:

Karl Wilson, 52, of North Moor Lane South, Cottingham, East Riding of Yorkshire. At Winthorpe, in Roman Bank, on July 26, drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone.£220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corey Smith, 27, of Marriott Close, Chilwell, Nottingham. At Skegness, in North Foreland Drive, on August 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs.Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jack Turner, 23, of Main Road, Hagworthingham, Spilsby. At Burgh le Marsh, on the A158, on August 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kenneth Vincent, 90, of Skegness Road, Ingoldmells. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on September 5, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 35mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £115 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Danny Bullimore, 31, of Overend Road, Sheffield. At Skegness, on September 4, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING:

John Queen, 46, of Bader Way, Skegness. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on September 27, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David Sullivan, 63, of Picksley Crescent, Holton le Clay, Grimsby. At Spilsby, on the A16 Partney Road, on October 20, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

WINDSCREEN:

Kendal Harris, 44, of Tudworth Road, Hatfield, Doncaster. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on August 7, used a vehicle when the windscreen was not maintained in such condition that the vision of the driver was not obscured, namely there was an extensive crack on the nearside.£220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED:

Advertisement

Advertisement