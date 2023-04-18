COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

BLADE:

Alexander Ward, 42, of Boston Road, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on February 11, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely an eight-inch serrated knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING:

Stephen Frankish, 57, of Main Road, Hundleby. At Woodhall Spa, in The Broadway, on June 4, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Six-month Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. At Spilsby, in Sainsbury's car park, on February 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £50 fine. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £300 costs. Community Order made, as above. At Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, on February 23, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Detention until court rises – deemed served due to time already spent in custody.

DRUG DRIVING:

Peter Robinson, 47, of Woodlands Avenue, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Woodlands Avenue, on October 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Spilsby, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Detention until courthouse – deemed served due to time already spent in custody.

Dean Bailey, 32, of Allenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Scarbrough Avenue, on November 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 659 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 27 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for three years. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Abbas Al-Qafaji, 55, of Edge Avenue, Grimsby. At Skegness, on the A158, on August 18, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £266 fine. £106 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Shaun Steele, 28, of Petrel Drive, Louth. At Alford, in Ulceby Cross, on August 24, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. £16 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SEXUAL COMMUNICATION:

Tony Vasse, 34, of Main Road, East Kirkby. On May 12-18, 2022, being a person aged 18 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 who they did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being intended to encourage them to make a communication that was sexual, namely text messages sent across social media of an inappropriate nature. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for two years. Sexual Harm Prevention Order made. Programme Requirement: 31 days, Sex Offender Treatment Programme. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days.

SPEEDING:

Gary Francis, 28, of Scampton Way, Skegness. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on June 17, drove at a speed exceeding the 30mph limit. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on June 20, drove at a speed of 42mph. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed with four points. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on June 21, drove at a speed of 61mph. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £150 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

