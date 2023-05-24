COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

​BURGLARY:

Ian Kirk, 48, c/o Silver Street, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Burlington Road, on December 6, having entered a dwelling as a trespasser, stole coffee and various coins of a value unknown. £80 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £85 costs.

Sean Myers, 34, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on February 9, entered a building, namely Whitworths Pharmacy, with intent to steal. Committed to prison for 26 weeks as a concurrent term. At Skegness, on March 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for 26 weeks as a concurrent term. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second police constable. Committed to prison for 26 weeks as a concurrent term. £100 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on the same date, stole meat to the value of £98.56 from Marks & Spencer. Committed to prison for 26 weeks as a concurrent term.

​

​DRUG DRIVING:

Bradley Coster, 25, of Coventry Close, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. At Gunby, on the A158, on November 27, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £240 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs.

​

​INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Christopher Webster, 32, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on October 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dean Bailey, 32, of Allenby Way, Winthorpe. At Skegness, in Scarbrough Avenue, on December 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ionut Dibu, 35, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Skegness, in Cavendish Road, on November 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 victim surcharge. £110 costs.Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle when a tyre was not so inflated as to make it fit for the use to which the vehicle was being put. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Rhys Plaskett, 39, of Marbury Close, Alford. At Mablethorpe, in Alford Road, on November 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £117 fine. £62 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £39 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Luke Smedley, 34, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, on December 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Thomas, 32, of Prince Alfred Avenue, Skegness. At Hagworthingham, on the A158, on November 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine.£352 victim surcharge.£110 costs. DIsqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Gaynor Bangham, 59, of Wilford Grove, Skegness. At Skegness, in Croft Bank, on December 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. £180 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

​​

THEFT:

Jenny Coombes, 37, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on January 6, stole meat to the value of £50 from SPAR. £50 compensation to pay. Conditional discharge of one year imposed. £100 costs.

​

CASE RE-OPENED: