COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Thomas Burkett, 33, of Whinchat Grove, Kidderminster, Worcestershire. At Skegness, on February 25, committed assault by beating. £923 fine. £85 costs. £369 victim surcharge. Also, without lawful excuse, destroyed a pair of glasses of unknown value belonging to another person, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £300 compensation.

Sebastian White, 30, of Alford Road, Mablethorpe. At Skegness, on January 27, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £50 compensation to pay.

Jason Simms, 39, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 2, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

BLADED/POINTED ARTICLE:

Brinsley Mason, 33, of Eastcroft Drive, Sheffield. At Chapel St Leonards, in Skegness Road, on August 21, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a hunting knife – two counts. For each offence, committed to prison for six months as concurrent terms. For each offence, order made to deprive defendant of hunting knife. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 7.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

DRINK DRIVING:

David Walker, 38, of William Way, Skegness. At Partney, on the A158, on March 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £507 fine. £85 costs.

Peter Smith, 71, of Main Road, Keal Cotes, Spilsby. At Spilsby, in Boston Road, on March 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Michael McIntosh, 56, of Leicester Road, Rotherham, Sheffield. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 25, drove while disqualified. £126 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Callum Horton, 29, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on February 26, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Brendon Maillard, 24, of Foundry Mews, Burgh le Marsh. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on February 5, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Jake Woodhouse, 26, of St Michaels Lane, Wainfleet St Mary. At Croft Bank, on the A52, on October 12, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Jordan Gilliatt, 25, of Laughton Way, Lincoln. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on January 7, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. £175 costs. £72 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lauren Hinman, 23, of Rowsley Avenue, Sawley, Nottingham. At Skegness, on the A158, on September 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £372 fine. £149 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bernard Wattam, 74, of Tarran Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Avenue, on November 6, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER: