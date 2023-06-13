COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Daniel Fawcett, 33, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Gunby, on the A158, on January 10, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35 mcg. £275 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge.

Ryan Smith, 29, of Sun Vale Avenue, Walsden, Todmorden, Calderdale. At Ingoldmells, at Butlins, on March 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion on it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £461 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

Justin Ford, 34, of East Street, Alford. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on March 13, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Marcin Dziuk, 45, of Queens Estate, Wainfleet St Mary. At Croft, on the A52, on March 26, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £653 fine. £85 costs. £261 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Leon Stark, 20, of Sherwood Road, Grimsby. At Hogsthorpe, in High Street, on March 12, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Richard Hall, 48, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, in Lancaster Avenue, on February 23, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Nicholas Hewson, 27, of Lady Jane Franklin Drive, Spilsby. At Skegness, in Heath Road, on November 1, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Michael Springham, 47, of Hamilton Road, Gillingham, Medway. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 1, used a vehicle without insurance.£428 fine. £171 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Donna Blackmore, 50, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, on December 10, in Burgh Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Disqualified from driving for two years. £660 fine. £150 costs. £264 victim surcharge.

Robin Taylor, 62, of Holmfield Avenue, Loughborough. At Orby, used a vehicle without insurance. £600 fine. £320 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, in Gunby Road, on March 12, drove at a speed of 37mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Andrew Critchlow, 29, of Ida Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Castleton Boulevard, on October 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LOAD:

Gareth Ellis, 38, of Rowland Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on November 1, used a vehicle, on which was carried a load, namely scrap, which was so secured that danger or nuisance was likely to be caused to any person or property by reason of the load or part thereof falling or being blown from it. £40 fine. £16 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Lee Hotten, 44, of Hallam Close, Alford. At Skegness, on the A52, November 1, used a vehicle carrying a load which projected beyond the rear of the vehicle by more than one metre without complying with the requirements of an additional rear lamp and reflecting device as specified in the regulations (the load projected by 2.25m). £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

THEFT: