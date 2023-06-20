COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

David Smith, 31, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Wainfleet, on November 4, committed assault by beating. £576 fine. £85 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

Darrell Short, 51, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £150 compensation to pay.

​INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Patrick Hammill, 30, of Castle Fields, Leicester. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on January 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Carl Harrison, 38, of Cornhill, Spilsby. At Candlesby, on the A158, on February 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Richard Champness, 31, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on March 10, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle (an electric scooter), otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​ORDER BREACH:

Kerrie Smith, 33, c/o Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on March 20, without reasonable excuse, entered Tesco in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on September 27. £80 fine.

SPECIMEN:

