COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

ASSAULT:
David Smith, 31, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Wainfleet, on November 4, committed assault by beating. £576 fine. £85 costs. £230 victim surcharge.
Darrell Short, 51, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £150 compensation to pay.
INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:
Patrick Hammill, 30, of Castle Fields, Leicester. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on January 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.
Carl Harrison, 38, of Cornhill, Spilsby. At Candlesby, on the A158, on February 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.
Richard Champness, 31, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lincoln Road, on March 10, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle (an electric scooter), otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.
ORDER BREACH:
Kerrie Smith, 33, c/o Wainfleet Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on March 20, without reasonable excuse, entered Tesco in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order made on September 27. £80 fine.
SPECIMEN:
Steven Dale, 37, of Glascote, Tamworth, Staffordshire. At Chapel St Leonards, in Skegness Road, on March 27, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.