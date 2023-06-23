COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness area court results

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRUG DRIVING:

Declan Aldridge, 25, of Fagley Terrace, Bradford. At Skegness, in South Parade, on June 3, 2022, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 203 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community Order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £300 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community Order made, as above. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community Order made, as above. Also, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Community Order made, as above.

Lucy Moss, 36, of Causeway, Burgh le Marsh. At Spilsby, in Partney Road, on November 19, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 275 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £135 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 costs. £54 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Lee White, 37, of Franklin Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on November 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PASSENGERS:

Sacha Campbell, 46, of Chingford Road, Nottingham. At Skegness, in North Parade, on October 22, used a vehicle when the number of passengers carried by it, namely six, was such that its use involved a danger to any person as the vehicle only had five seats (four children were in the back, with one not securely fastened). £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Carl Exton, 35, of Church Street, Harpswell, Hemswell. At Ingoldmells, on October 9, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress. £50 compensation to pay. £418 fine. £85 costs. £167 victim surcharge. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £50 compensation to pay.

THEFT:

Shane Kemp, 49, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on January 11, stole multiple jars of coffee to the value of £50 from Spar. At Skegness, on February 4, stole 10 packets of cheese, beef joints and multiple packs of butter to the value of £160 from Heron Foods. At Skegness, on the same date, stole multiple packs of meat and butter of a value unknown from Heron Foods. At Skegness, on March 10, stole coffee and meat to the value of £19 from Spar. At Skegness, on March 12, stole multiple packets of cheese and jars of coffee to the value of £50.75 from the Asda filling station. At Skegness, on March 20, stole boxer shorts to the value of £160 from Alisons. At Skegness, on the same date, stole cheese of a value unknown from Heron Foods. At Skegness, on the same date, stole four packets of cheese to the value of £7 from Heron Foods. At Skegness, on April 4, stole meat and cheese to the value of £49.72 from Spar. At Skegness, on April 12, stole food stuffs to the value of £75 from Asda filling station. At Skegness, on April 24, stole cheese and chocolate to the value of £75 from Co-op. At Skegness, on April 27, stole four joints of gammon to a value unknown from B&M. At Skegness, on the same date, stole multiple beef joints to a value unknown from Heron Foods. For each offence committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months, with terms running concurrently to each other. Total custodial period: four months. Compensation totalling £176.47 to pay.

CASE RE-OPENED:

