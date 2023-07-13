COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Stanley Waite, 63, of Beresford Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 11, committed assault by beating. £960 fine. £200 compensation to pay. Licenced Premises Exclusion Order made for Skegness Working Men’s Club - duration: 12 months. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £384 victim surcharge.

Keelan McGregor, 18, of Count Alan Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on April 16, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £120 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Marian Rusen, 31, of Ninth Avenue, Forest Town, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. At Skegness, in Marsh Lane, on April 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg.Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Elvinas Metrikis, 42, of Beacon Park Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in South Parade, on April 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £440 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £176 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Niall Thompson, 25, of Kingfisher Way, Loughborough. At Skegness, in Skegness Road, on April 21, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for seven months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate punishment. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop their vehicle on being required to do so by a constable/traffic warden. No separate penalty.

DRUGS – CULTIVATION:

Christopher Allen, 36, of Draycott Way, Chapel St Leonards. At Chapel St Leonards, in Draycott Way, on April 5, cultivated eight cannabis plants – a class B drug. £416 fine.Cannabis plants to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £166 victim surcharge.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Andrew Chapman, 24, of Ridge Close, Primrose Hill, Huddersfield, Kirklees. At Ingoldmells, on April 14, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £83 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £33 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Michael Keen, 40, of Evison Crescent, Alford. At Lincolnshire, between December 2 and 23, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment in that they sent numerous unwanted messages to the complainant. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 15 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Shaun Lymer, 34, of Braceby Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Albany Road, on November 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Smedley, 34, of Mill View Close, Ingoldmells. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on February 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Thomas Young, 70, of Sea Lane, Ingoldmells. At Sausthorpe, on the A158, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dean Bailey, 32, of Allenby Way, Winthorpe. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on December 29, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

SPECIMEN: