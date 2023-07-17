COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Lee Hampson, 34, of Clarke Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Clarke Way, on May 20, assaulted an emergency worker acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker – three counts, each a police constable. For each offence, Community Order made with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 25 days. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Connor Spiby, 20, of Hollywell Avenue, Codnor, Ripley, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Ingoldmells Road, on May 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £233 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £233 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Paul Clemenger, 39, of Lumley Crescent, Skegness. At Louth, on the A16, on December 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 13 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Callum Wadley, 26, of Rutland Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Lumley Road, on January 25, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood was in excess of 17.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £380 fine. £85 costs. £152 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Peter James, 62, of Hill Top, Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on December 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Curtis Armstrong, 28, of Cades Field Road, Sutton-on-Sea, Trusthorpe. At Ingoldmells, in Roman Bank, on March 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £150 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Colin Grant, 64, of George Street, Whitwick, Coalville, Leicestershire. At Skegness, on the A52 Roman Bank, on March 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Adrian London, 61, of Hudson Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on April 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Palmer, 39, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe. At Alford, in West Street, on December 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Ryan Kelly, 32, of Reynoldstown Road, Birmingham. At Burgh le Marsh, on February 13, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Steven Bexon, 39, of Albany Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on February 16, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour of disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £660 fine. Also, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. £660 fine. £620 costs. £528 victim surcharge.