COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at the county’s magistrate’s courts...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Joshua Harris, 30, of Mossdale Close, Coventry. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, on May 28, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 112 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 70 hours. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Shannon Buckley, 28, of Bellscroft Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on June 1, drove when the proportion of alcohol in their breath equalled 41 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Ijiola Jolaoso, 58, of Sunningdale Drive, Skegness. At Horncastle, in Spilsby Road, on March 12, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 106 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring – number of days to abstain from consuming alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. £196 fine. £85 costs.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

James Stewart, 39, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Church Lane, on May 26, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Dean Bailey, 32, of Allenby Way, Skegness. At Skegness, in South Parade, on December 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 335 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £276 fine. £85 costs. £110 victim surcharge.

Martin Thompson, 33, of Patten Close, Wainfleet. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on February 4, used a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Liudas Samulionis, 36, of Robinson Avenue, Alford. At Louth, in Market Place car park, on January 21, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 48.75 microgrammes. Legal limit 10mcg. £338 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £85 costs. £135 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 600 microgrammes. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Aaron Stone, 32, of Delius Close, Anlaby Common, Hull. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on November 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £160 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for seven days. Driving record endorsed.

Oliver Cox, 23, St Andrew's Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on April 1, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Adlington, 19, of Wainfleet Road, Irby in the Marsh. At Gunby, on October 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Louth, on the A16, on November 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.At Louth, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Dean Butters, 39, of North Road Close, Tetford. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.