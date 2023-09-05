COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Skegness area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

​DRINK DRIVING:

Aaron Jones, 26, of Sutton Road, Huttoft. At Bilsby, in Thurlby Road, on March 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in urine equalled 180 milligrammes in 100 millilitres.Legal limit 107mlg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

KNIFE:

Andrew Fullerton, 42, of Finborough Road, London. At Alford, in West Street, on June 15, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a folding lock knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Defendant to be deprived of knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Adrian Hogg, 36, of Stamford Street, Newthorpe, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on May 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ricky Moore, 32, of Thorpe Bank, Little Steeping, Spilsby. At Orby, in Gunby Road, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Scott Moyes, 44, of Broad Place, Hodthorpe, Workshop, Derbyshire. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on May 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Sarah Vardy, 57, of Langham Road, Mumby. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on February 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £230 fine. £92 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke McAlister, 35, of Crouch Gardens, Huntingford, Hertfordshire. At Candlesby, on July 8, in Chalkpit Lane, used a vehicle without insurance. £50 fine. Driving record endorsed with nine points. £60 victim surcharge. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £50 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, being the driver of a vehicle, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At Skegness Police Station, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. £50 fine.

SPEEDING:

Michael Peverley, 40, of The Farmstead, Bolton Upon Dearne, Barnsley. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on May 5, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £333 fine. £133 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tonya Robinson, 54, of Burgh Road, Friskney. At Burgh le Marsh, in Skegness Road, on May 5, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £338 fine. £135 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT: