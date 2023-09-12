COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Skegness-area court results

​Here is our latest register of Skegness-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

DRUG DRIVING:

Reece Murphy, 27, of Gamston Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on January 4, drove a vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Ricky Banks, 33, of Sea Road, Anderby. At Chapel St Leonards, on the A52 Chapel Road, on January 15, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Brandon Lovell, 23, of High Street, Hogsthorpe. At Hogsthorpe, in High Street, on January 16, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 16 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Vern Bee, 32, of Algitha Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Richmond Drive, on March 1, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 costs.

Nicole Lawton, 30, of Burgh Road, Skegness. At Alford, in West Street, on February 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Woolley, 54, of Rymac Crescent, Ingoldmells. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on February 21, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

THEFT:

Sinead McDonald, 31, of no fixed abode. At Skegness, on July 9, stole groceries to the approximate value of £150 from Spar. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) – period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £150 compensation to pay. At Skegness, on July 10, stole groceries to the approximate value of £150 from Spar. Community Order made, as above. At Skegness, on July 11, stole food items to an unknown value from Greggs. Community Order made, as above. £20 compensation to pay.

CASE RE-OPENED: