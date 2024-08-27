COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of court results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Here is our latest selection of cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT:

Steven Hodgkinson, 36, of Cherry Avenue, Kirkby in Ashfield, Nottingham. At Ingoldmells, on May 27, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, damaged a caravan to the estimated value of £2,000, with intent or through recklessness. £2,000 compensation to pay. At Lincoln, on the A158, on the same date, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Also, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three years. Committed to prison for eight weeks as a consecutive term. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

Katie Dawes, 35, of Westgate, Louth. At Louth, on January 14, committed assault by beating. £120 fine. £150 compensation to pay.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

Kimberley Hawthorne, 40, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness. At Codnor, Derbyshire, on June 17, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 90. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 compensation to pay. At Codnor, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty. At Chesterfield, on July 11, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on June 18 at Derbyshire North Police Station. No separate penalty.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

BURGLARY:

Brian Dockerty, 55, of HMP Prison Lincoln. At Skegness, in Lumley Square, on September 22, having entered a building, namely public conveniences, as a trespasser, stole therein cash to an unknown value. Committed to prison for three months. £1,300 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in High Street, on October 10, having entered a building, namely a fish and chip restaurant, as a trespasser, stole therein cash to an unknown value. Committed to prison for three months as a consecutive term. £700 compensation to pay. At Skegness, in Briar Way, on October 17, entered a building, namely public conveniences, a trespasser, with intent to steal. Committed to prison for three months as a consecutive term. Total custodial period: nine months. £250 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

​Max Holmes, 19, appeared at Lincoln Magistrates' Court

Gosho Velikov, 55, of Witham Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on June 16, 2024, drove while the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £323 fine. £85 costs. £129 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Charlotte Firth, 29, of Cheviot Crescent, Coningsby. At Thornton, in Main Road, on January 29, 2024, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug ketamine in blood equalled more than 96 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 20mcg. Community Order made, as above. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bree Murphy, 26, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, on May 17, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Defendant to be deprived of cannabis. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Russell Read, 50, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on June 2, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At Boston, in London Road, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Kathryn Archer, 44, of South Street, Boston. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on April 24, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £669 fine. £268 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on April 16, drove at a speed of 40mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on April 17, drove at a speed of 38mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on April 18, drove at a speed of 48mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Biancha-Jade Pennington, 30, of Ashby Meadows, Spilsby. At Spilsby, on the A16 Partney Road, on May 2, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Rhodes, 36, of Lincoln Road, Baumber, Horncastle. At Potterhanworth Booths to Bardney, on March 17, drove at a speed of 76mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £440 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £110 cost. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ian Jennings, 39, of Old Quarry Close, Metheringham, Lincoln. At Blankney, on the B1188, on May 28, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Smith, 41, of Turnberry Close, Heighington, Lincoln. At Market Rasen, in Main Road, on June 18,

drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £174 fine. £69 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.