COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court

ASSAULT:

Anne Brown, 32, of Highfield Rise, Metheringham. At Lincoln, on July 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £100 compensation to pay. £140 fine. £85 costs. £56 victim surcharge.​

DOG OUT OF CONTROL:

Elizabeth Scott, 56, of South View Caravan Site, Skegness. At Spilsby, in Ancaster Avenue, on May 10, were the owner of a dog (a German Shepherd) which was dangerously out of control and while so out of control injured a person. Contingent destruction order for dog - dog to be kept under suitable control at all times. £500 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Jake Lenton, 26, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on July 27, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Hollie Price, 35, of Wilmot Street, Sawley, Nottingham. At Sleaford, on the A15, on July 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 80mg in 100ml. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £191 fine. £76 victim surcharge.

Lucy Mayne, 29, of North Street, Burwell, Cambridge. At Fulbeck, on the A17, on July 21, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £653 fine. £85 costs. £261 victim surcharge.

Kiree Marriner, 55, of High Street, Wellingore. At Wellingore, in High Street, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 111 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £355 fine. £85 costs. £142 victim surcharge.

John Welby, 62, of Thames Street, Hogsthorpe. At Alford, in East Street, on July 23, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Dean Winder, 32, of Daisyfield Lane, Sleaford. At Scothern, in Sudbrooke Road, on July 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement – number of days to abstain from consuming alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Patrick Doran, 33, of East Fen Lane, Stickney. At Boston, in Queen Street, on December 14, drove while disqualified. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Shaun Steele, 29, of Petrel Drive, Louth. At Grimoldby, in Priory Lane, on June 24, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Macaulay Walker, 28, of Marsh Lane, Algarkirk. At Holdingham, in Whittle Road, on March 5, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £623 fine. £85 costs. £249 victim surcharge.

Vilnis Kalpaks, 32, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in McDonald's car park, in Queen Street, on April 21, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.9 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £392 fine. £85 costs. £157 victim surcharge.

​

FIREARMS – POSSESSION WITHOUT LICENCE:

Geoffrey Greenwood, 77, of Dorothy Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 22, had in his possession a shotgun, namely a 12 gauge side-by-side double-barreled shotgun, without holding a certificate authorising him to possess shotguns. Shotgun to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Dorothy Avenue, on the same date, possessed in private an offensive weapon, namely a sword with a curved blade over 50cm. Sword and scabbard to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty.

​

IN CHARGE OF A VEHICLE:

Charlie Coxon, 19, of Arnside Close, Nottingham. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, on April 7, was in charge of a vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.3 microgrammes per litre. Disqualified from driving for six months. £225 fine. £85 costs. £90 victim surcharge.

SPECIMEN:

Emma Jervis, 32, of Aikman Avenue, Leicester. At Skegness Police Station, on June 18, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

SPEED:

Adam Eddleston, 37, of Canol Creuddyn, Llandudno, Conwy. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17 Station Road, drove at a speed of 71mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £241 fine. £96 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Philip Rayworth, 60, of Spring Lane, Balderton, Newark. At the Partney Bypass, on May 24, drove at a speed of 78mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £415 fine. £166 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

​​

THEFT:

Callum Rowe, 27, of Curlew Road, Wyberton. At Boston, on July 10, stole steak to the value of £10.25 from Co-op. At Boston, on the same date, stole packs of bacon to the value of £39.50 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 2, stole steaks and washing detergent to the value of £27 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 5, stole headphones and a soft toy to the value of £21.99 from HMV. At Boston, on August 6, stole chicken breast, cat food and wash gel to the value of £26.80 from One Stop. At Boston, on August 10, stole chicken breast to the value of £20 from Co-op. At Boston, on the same date, stole cat treats to the value of £3 from One Stop. At Boston, on the same date, stole Fanta cans to the value of £17 from One Stop. At Boston, on the same date, stole chicken filet to the value of £12.75 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 11, stole wine and tea bags to the value of £21.61 from Co-op. At Boston, on August 12, stole meat to the value of £22 from Co-op. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, with terms running concurrently.