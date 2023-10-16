COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Lee Ellis, 34, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in William Way, on July 20, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a flick knife. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Flick knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

​

DRINK DRIVING:

Steven Pattrick, 53, of Fendyke Road, Firsby, Spilsby. At Firsby, in Wainfleet Road, on July 20, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 110 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

​

DRUG DRIVING:

Timothy Stapley, 44, of Mercury Grove, Crownhill, Milton Keynes. At Sleaford, on the A15, on April 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 8.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Emma Ovington, 27, of Mill Lane, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Sutton on Sea, in Huttoft Road, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Thomas Smith, 20, of Fotherby Road, Little Grimsby. At Louth, in Lincoln Way, on January 20, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.5 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

George Swift, 34, of Aswell Street, Louth. At Wragby, in Louth Road, on April 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 surcharge.

​

FAILING TO STOP:

Jack Tate, 21, of Wood Road, Alford. At Alford, in South Street, on March 25, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property, failed to stop and on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring, failed to give their name and address and the name and address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle. £800 fine. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge. Also, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 102 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

​

KNIFE – POSSESSION:

Lewis Markham, 21, of Bowgate, Gosberton. At Spalding, on March 22, possessed a knife which had a blade that opened automatically from the closed position to the fully opened position, or from a partially opened position to the fully opened position by manual pressure applied to a button, spring or other device in or attached to the knife. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirements: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Flick knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

​VIOLENCE TO SECURE ENTRY:

Michael Wilkinson, 31, c/o Main Road, Saltfleet. At Saltfleet, on June 17, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, knowing that there was someone present on those premises who was opposed to said entry. Community Order made. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement: number of days to abstain from alcohol: 120. Programme Requirement: 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 40 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

​

CASE REOPENED:Peter James, 63, of Roman Bank, Skegness. Application to reopen a case following conviction. Case reopened. Conviction and sentence imposed on May 19 set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Reopened case: at Skegness, in Burgh Road, on December 19, used a vehicle without insurance. Offence withdrawn - prosecutor withdrew offence due to defendant providing evidence of insurance.