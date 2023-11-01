COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC:

Troy Jenkins, 49, of Alexandra Court, Skegness. At Skegness, in Robin Hood Road, on July 27, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large kitchen knife. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs.

BURGLARY:

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dawid Wroblewski, 32, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, on May 16, after entering a building, namely a garage, as a trespasser, stole tools and an ornamental weight set. Committed to prison for 21 days as a concurrent term (defendant currently serving a sentence). At Boston, in Park Road, on the same date, had in their possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty. £85 costs. Also, had in their possession a small quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vitalijs Zvirbulis, 41, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on April 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 112 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

Rafal Staszewski, 45, of Mayflower Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Igors Jermolajevs, 21, of Glen Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on July 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Sean Taylor, 26, of Elizabeth Drive, Billingborough. At Bourne, in Mill Drove, on July 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 weeks. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew Gunnell, 30, of Redwood Croft, Birmingham. At Metheringham, in Sleaford Road, on July 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 107 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Ingrida Sabunina, 34, of Curlew Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on August 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ionut Avram, 25, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, on June 10, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Katie Russell, 34, of Loveden View, Caythorpe. At Lincoln, on the A607 Cross O’Cliff Hill, on May 20, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £384 fine. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove at a speed of 36mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gail Fallon, 53, of High Street, Sutton on Sea. At Withern, in Main Road, on June 1, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 1,003 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 15 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Also, used a vehicle while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Conditions, as above. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 42mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Chris Gamble, 35, of Laburnum Drive, Cherry Willingham. At Wragby, in Bardney Road, on April 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 11 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

PUBLIC ORDER:

Robert Burton, 34, of Kingsley Road, Mablethorpe. At Louth, on July 31, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Committed to prison for 21 days as a concurrent term (defendant already serving a sentence). £85 costs.

THEFT: