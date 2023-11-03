COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court

ASSAULT:

Lena Deavin, 33, of Jubilee Crescent, Louth. At Louth, committed assault by beating. £50 compensation to pay. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge.

BURGLARY/FRAUD:

Adrian Howard, 43, of St Giles Avenue, Sleaford. At Grantham, in Dexter Avenue, on May 4, entered part of a dwelling, namely a bedroom belonging to another person, as a trespasser, with intent to steal therein. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £22.35 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. At The Priory community pub, Grantham, on the same date, committed fraud in that they dishonestly made a false representation, namely using a bank card of another person without their knowledge or consent, intending to make a gain, namely £11.60, for themselves. Community Order made, as above. At Co-op Grantham, on the same date, committed the same offence, intending to make a gain of £10.65 for themselves. Community Order made, as above.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Mateusz Grymbosz, 23, of Matthew Flinders Way, Boston. At Boston, on May 18, damaged a door belonging to another person, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £100 compensation to pay. £59 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Richard Green, 37, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on August 15, damaged a window belonging to LHP, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £200 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Nevzat Sevri, 33, of West End, Holbeach. At Kirton, in Station Road, on August 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up until 10 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs.

Nicole Gelder, 33, of Wharton Avenue, Rothertham. At Ingoldmells, in Anchor Lane, on August 3, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 15 days. £114 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made, as above. For each offence, £100 compensation to pay.

George Gordon, 25, of Dorrington Close, Ruskington. At Ruskington, in Manor Street, on August 5, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 97 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified for driving for 44 months. £625 fine. £85 costs. £250 victim surcharge.

Robertas Keblikas, 31, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in King Street, on August 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 88 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Abin Babu, 33, of St Bedes Drive, Boston. At Boston, in St Bedes Drive, on August 11, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 119 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £323 fine. £85 costs. £114 surcharge.

Thomas Sutton, 34, of Stone Lane, Sutterton. At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, on August 5, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 86 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

Sandra Watkinson, 73, of The Court, Anderby Creek. At Thurlby, in Bilsby Road, on March 31, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 197 milligrammes of 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mlg. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Ashley Walton, 46, of Whittret, Knowe, West Lothian. At Skegness, in Scarbrough Avenue, on July 31, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £448 fine. £85 costs. £179 victim surcharge.

Neil Bridgewater, 54, of Waddingham Road, South Kelsey, Market Rasen. At Market Rasen, on the A46, on July 29, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 38 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Phillip Coleman, 27, of Grantham Drive, Skegness. At Lincoln, on the Lincoln Eastern Bypass, on August 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £92 fine. £85 costs. £37 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Duane Brown, 44, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on July 4, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Pedro Fonseca, 56, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on January 12, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for five months, suspended for 24 months. £150 costs. £154 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Peter Underhay, 35, of Aughton Crescent, Sheffield. At Wragby, on the A153 Horncastle Road, on April 7, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 11 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

Keeley Marson, 33, of Reynard Crescent, Renishaw, Sheffield. At Partney, on the A158, on April 28, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 65 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. No separate penalty.

Gavin While, 37, of Low Road, Friskney. At Skegness, in Vernon Road, on June 15, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 176 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £162 fine. £200 costs. £65 victim surcharge. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on November 1, 2022, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 180 microgrammes per litre. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. No separate penalty.

Steve McDonnell, 37, of Tattershall Road, Billinghay. At Louth, on the A16, of April 4, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 surcharge.

Stephen Owens, 34, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on March 6, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

Adelino Mesquita, 49, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on April 23, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.8 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £375 fine. £85 costs. £150 victim surcharge.

HARASSMENT:

Mariusz Zablocki, 44, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Cotton Road, between February 2022 and August 2023, without reasonable excuse, they contacted an individual in breach of a Restraining Order imposed in October 2021. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Restraining Order made. £85 costs.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON:

Wesley Peak, 42, of High Street, Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Hogsthorpe, in High Street, on April 6, possessed, in private, an offensive weapon, namely two knuckle dusters. £180 fine. Defendant to be deprived of knuckle dusters. £85 costs. £72 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Keaton Holland, 19, of Maud Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fountain Lane, on June 16, had in their possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. Also, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

Sandis Velavs, 40, of Medlock Place, Boston. At Boston, on July 31, had in their possession a small quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £120 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £43 victim surcharge.

​​​​​​Paul Herberts, 40, of Duke Street, Boston. At Boston, on August 12, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £461 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:

Tracey Whiley, 50, of Alder Place, Alford. At Burwell, on the A16, on July 20, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £258 fine. £103 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Derrick Buttigieg, 45, of Hazelwood Avenue, Lincoln. At Wragby, on the A158, on May 18, drove at a speed of 77mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £402 fine. £161 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 days. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN:

Cezar Azeredo, 42, of Muster Roll Lane, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £827 fine. £85 costs. £331 victim surcharge.

Sophie Mitchell, 30, of Swithenbank Avenue, Ossett, Wakefield. At Chapel St Leonards, in Trunch Lane, on July 31, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At Skegness Police Station, on July 31, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. Conditional discharge of six months imposed.

Joseph Fletcher-Marshall, 30, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Grantham, on August 1, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £40 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Kahlefa Mahdi, 34, of Haydock Way, Market Rasen. At Skellingthorpe, on July 23, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. At Lincoln, on or about August 17, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to Lincoln Magistrates' Court, or as soon after that time as was reasonably practicable, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on or about July 24. To be detained in the courthouse - detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

THEFT:

Kathleen Hughes, 36, of Regent Street, Mablethorpe. At Mablethorpe, on May 19, stole alcohol and meat to the value of £91 from Golden Sands Mini Market. £91 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for four weeks. At Mablethorpe, on the same date, stole alcohol, meat and confectionery items to the value of £100 belonging to Golden Sands Holiday Park. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. £100 compensation. At Mablethorpe, on May 8, stole meat steaks to the value of £90 from The Co-operative. £90 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term.

