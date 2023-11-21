COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates Court.

​ASSAULT:

Joanna Wilson, 51, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 21, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge.

Michael Tierney, 30, of Balfour Street, Oldham. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on August 14, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £1,000 fine. £85 costs. At Skegness, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

Liam O'Rourke, 48, of Roman Bank, Skegness. At Skegness, on November 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. £50 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for three months to run concurrent to prison term being served at time of court appearance. At Skegness, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second police constable. £50 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for three months as a concurrent term.

Billy Cooper, 25, of Eastgate, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on or about July 19, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement (non-residential) – period of treatment: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £100 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on or about the same date, committed the same offence against a second police constable. Community Order made, as above. £100 compensation to pay. £140 fine. At Sleaford, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Community Order made, as above. £140 fine. £85 costs. At Sleaford, in Kesteven Street, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

Shane Tune, 38, c/o South Parade, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 6, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Programme Requirement: 30 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. At Skegness, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Romana Velgus, 22, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Medlock Place, on August 3, damaged a door lock to an unknown value belonging to Platform Housing, with intent or through recklessness. £150 compensation. Also, committed assault. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

DRINK DRIVING:

Robert Wolinski, 37, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Boston, in Rectory Road, on August 26, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 88 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Mohsen Ammar, 63, of North Foreland Drive, Skegness. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on August 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the tyres fitted to all four wheels were not of a regulation depth. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove while using a mobile telephone. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on September 6, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on August 17. £40 fine.

Jerry Scheepers, 56, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on August 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol in breath equalled 107 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRINK:

William Egan, 25, of Tennyson Avenue, Grantham. At Louth, in London Road, on August 17, drove while unfit to drive through drink. Disqualified from driving for three years. £438 fine. £85 costs. £175 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Joshua O'Brien, 23, of High Street, Mablethorpe. At Lincoln, in Monks Road, on April 8, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 12 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £460 fine. £85 costs. £184 victim surcharge.

Brandon Stones, 28, of Hampton Road, Scunthorpe. At Caistor, in North Kelsey Road, on February 11, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Also, drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood equalled 44 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £180 fine. £85 costs. £72 victim surcharge.

Carl North, 52, of Broadley Crescent, Louth. At Wragby, on the A157, on March 19, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 504 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge. At Wragby, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine - a class A drug. £120 fine.

Joanne Ward, 42, of Knightthorpe Road, Loughborough. At Skegness, on May 8, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 240 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO REPORT:

Brian Whitaker, 50, of Highfield Avenue, Scunthorpe. At Metheringham, in Moor Lane, on March 13, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to other vehicles, and not having given their name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable and in any case without 24 hours. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to other vehicles, failed to stop. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Driving record endorsed with 10 points. £110 costs. £114 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Connor Stewart, 21, of Lincoln Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on May 19, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine - a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. £120 fine. £85 costs.

POSSESSION OF WEAPON:

Samuel Blacknell, 33, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on August 22, had in their possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid, namely an irritant and incapacitant. Spray to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for four weeks. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession ammunition, namely live rounds, without holding a firearm certificate in force at the time. Live rounds to be forfeited and destroyed. £40 fine. At Boston, on the same date, stole a mobile phone of an unknown value from an individual. £200 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. No separate penalty.

THEFT:

Thomas Dawson, 36, of Friars Lane, Lincoln. At Sleaford, on June 26, stole steaks and cheese to the value of £150 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Order (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £150 compensation to pay. At Sleaford, on the same date, stole Bombay Sapphire gin to the value of £114 from Sainsbury's. Community Order made, as above. £114 compensation to pay. At Lincoln, on June 29, stole £800 of handbags from TK Maxx. Community Order made, as above. £800 compensation to pay.

Kristan Payne, 31, of New Street, Grantham. At Ancaster, on August 9, stole meat to the value of £88.45 from Co-op. Community Order made. Drug Rehabilitation Order (non-residential) - period to provide samples: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £88.45 compensation to pay. £114 victim surcharge. At Grantham, in Witham Place, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Bourne, on August 8, stole meat to the value of £102.35 from Co-op. Community Order made, as above. £102.35 compensation to pay. At Grantham, on June 23, stole meat to the value of £89 from Co-op. Community Order made, as above. £89 compensation to pay. At Grantham, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community Order made, as above.

Sam Vince, 27, of Skirbeck Gardens, Boston. At Boston, stole steaks and washing products to the value of £118 from Iceland. £118 compensation to pay. £40 fine. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

Kyle Woods, 32, of Sandbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Skegness, on September 13, stole rattan storage boxes to the value of £80 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on the same date, stole storage boxes to the value of £80 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on September 8, stole a gazebo to the value of £87 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on the same date, stole a rattan box to the value of £130 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on September 5, stole a rattan box to the value of £70 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on August 24, stole a pagoda to the value of £100 from Home Bargains. At Skegness, on August 23, stole a pagoda to the value of £100 from Home Bargains. For each offence, detained until court rose (detention deemed served). £750 compensation to pay.

Darren McLean, 36, of Grantham Road, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on September 12, stole steak and wine to the value of £84 from Sainsburys. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £84 compensation to pay.

Nathan Williams, 26, of Thurcaston Road, Leicester. At Skegness, on August 21, stole cider, Dettol wipes, washing tabs, Fairy beads, coffee and Unstoppables to the value of £80 from B&M. £80 compensation to pay. £40 fine. £85 costs.

WORDS/BEHAVIOUR: