COURT RESULTS: Latest selection of Lincolnshire court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Caitlin Geddis, 21, of Caradoc Close, Coventry. At Skegness, on August 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £140 fine and £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £112 victim surcharge.

Angela Haig, 52, of Badger Avenue, Melton Mowbray. At Spilsby, on August 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, £240 fine and £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £192 victim surcharge.

Codie Ducker, 22, Paisley Close, Staveley, Chesterfield. At Ingoldmells, on August 24, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 24 months. For each offence, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. At Ingoldmells, on the same date, committed assault by beating – three counts. For each offence, committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 24 months. Conditions as above. At Skegness Police Station, on the same date, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 24 months. Conditions as above. Total custodial sentence: 16 weeks. At Skegness, on the same date, damaged a vehicle wing mirror belonging to a third party, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Sasho Atanasov, 33, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, on February 7, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, £375 fine and £150 compensation to pay.

Didzis Damme, 36, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, on September 28, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a security guard. £500 compensation to pay.

Mark Swain, 39, of Chingford Road, Nottingham. At Skegness, on May 13, committed assault by beating. £500 fine. £85 costs. £200 victim surcharge.

BREACH OF ORDER:

Hayley Haywood, 41, of Lock Road, Aldingham, Louth. At Louth, on February 9, without reasonable excuse, entered Morrisons supermarket in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for two weeks. At Louth, on the same date, stole scones from Morrisons. No separate penalty. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Adrian Gabrowski, 25, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Kirton, on May 21, damaged two tyres on a vehicle belonging to someone else to the value of £140, with intent or through recklessness. £140 compensation to pay. £614 fine. £85 costs. £246 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Adam Hind, 33, of Carter Lane, Shirebrook, Mansfield. At Ingoldmells, in Walls Lane, on August 20, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 41 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for three months. £161 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge.

Vijay Maruthamuthu, 30, of Castle Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on September 6, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 86 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £692 fine. £85 costs. £277 victim surcharge.

Leigh Hunter, 40, of Moor Lane, Market Rasen. At North Kelsey, in Ellmore Lane, on February 4, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 190 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £750 fine. £85 costs. £300 victim surcharge.

Igor Berdnikov, 43, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on June 25, drove when the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 270 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Disqualified from driving for 52 months. £300 fine. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Community Order made, as above. No separate penalty.

Joel Bates, 25, of Maple Way, Donington. At Pinchbeck, in Surfleet Road, on September 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

Daniel Hale, 23, of Senneleys Park Road, Birmingham. At Skegness, in Burgh Road, on September 8, drove when the proportion of alcohol in breath equalled 99 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £666 fine. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge. At Skegness, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Joe Christie, 35, of Foster Street, Heckington. At Boston, in Great Fen Road, on August 16, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Mental Health Treatment requirement (non-residential) - period of treatment: 12 weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £80 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in their possession a quantity of cocaine - a class A drug. Community Order made, as above. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Veronika Kiske, 27, of Winter Way, Wyberton. At Bury St Edmunds, in Tassel Road, on January 14, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Yordanov, 35, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on August 19, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for three months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £64 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £40 fine. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Deimants Deksnis, 32, of Longhurst Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on May 6, drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £250 fine. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

Marcin Jezmanski, 20, of Mercer Lane, Wyberton. At Partney, in Hardings Lane, on April 7, drove when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 78 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £370 fine. £85 costs. £296 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £370 fine. Driving record endorsed.

HANDLING:

Zoe Cook, 25, of Jubilee Grove, Sleaford. At Sleaford, on June 15, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely cash to the value of £300, from an individual by or for the benefit of themselves or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. £80 fine. £300 compensation to pay.

SPECIMEN:

Duran Reynolds, 32, of Drummond Road, Skegness. At Skegness, on July 9, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £400 fine. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge.

THEFT: